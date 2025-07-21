The Syrian Interior Ministry has reached an agreement to evacuate civilians from the Sweida province due to the ongoing security situation, the state-run news agency SANA reported.

Ahmad al Dalati, the province’s internal security chief, confirmed on Monday morning that the agreement followed intensive efforts by the Interior Ministry and “aims to facilitate the departure of civilians affected by the current conditions, ensuring their safety until the situation allows for a secure return to their homes”.

He added: “We are fully committed to securing the exit of all civilians needing to leave Sweida.”

“We will also allow entry for those wishing to return, as part of our ongoing efforts to restore stability and safety in the province.”

To support this initiative, the ministry has imposed a security cordon around Sweida.

“We have enforced a security perimeter to secure the area and halt combat operations,” Dalati said.