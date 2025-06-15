ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
1 min read
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
According to a US official, the Trump administration is not currently considering joining military operations.
Israel urges US to join 'military campaign' against Iran: report
A US official, according to Axios, confirmed that Israel asked Washington to join the military operation. / AFP
June 15, 2025

Israel has asked the US to join its newly launched military campaign against Iran, Axios reported.

Citing American and Israeli sources, the news outlet said Israel lacks the capability to destroy Iran’s Fordow uranium enrichment site, which is buried deep within a mountain, and needs US assistance to target it effectively on Sunday.

A US official, according to Axios, confirmed that Israel asked Washington to join the military operation but said the administration is currently not considering it.

Citing an Israeli source, the news outlet reported earlier that US President Donald Trump had suggested possible US participation if necessary during recent talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

However, a White House official denied the claim on Friday.

Recommended

Washington has repeatedly said that Israel acted alone in its recent military actions against Iran.

RelatedTRT Global - Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?

Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'