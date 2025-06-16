WORLD
1 min read
UK names first female head of MI6, rewriting rules of spy game
Blaise Metreweli is set to become 18th head of Secret Intelligence Service, in what British Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed as a "historic" appointment.
UK names first female head of MI6, rewriting rules of spy game
Metreweli is currently the director general of MI6's Q section. / AP
June 16, 2025

The UK has appointed the first woman to lead its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), the Prime Minister's office announced.

Blaise Metreweli will become the 18th chief of MI6, succeeding Sir Richard Moore, who will leave the service in the autumn.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the appointment as "historic," emphasising the critical role of intelligence services amid current security challenges.

"The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale," Starmer said, thanking Moore for his "dedicated service."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy praised Metreweli’s extensive national security experience, calling her the "ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future."

RelatedAI won't replace human spies — MI6 chief
Recommended

Metreweli is currently the director general of MI6's Q section, responsible for technology and innovation, having joined as a case officer in 1999.

She previously held director-level positions in the domestic intelligence agency MI5 and spent most of her career in operational roles across the Middle East and Europe.

The Cambridge-educated anthropologist expressed pride in leading the service, "keeping the British people safe and promoting UK interests overseas."

"I look forward to continuing that work alongside the brave officers and agents of MI6 and our many international partners," said Metreweli.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking