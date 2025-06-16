The UK has appointed the first woman to lead its Secret Intelligence Service (MI6), the Prime Minister's office announced.

Blaise Metreweli will become the 18th chief of MI6, succeeding Sir Richard Moore, who will leave the service in the autumn.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the appointment as "historic," emphasising the critical role of intelligence services amid current security challenges.

"The United Kingdom is facing threats on an unprecedented scale," Starmer said, thanking Moore for his "dedicated service."

Foreign Secretary David Lammy praised Metreweli’s extensive national security experience, calling her the "ideal candidate to lead MI6 into the future."