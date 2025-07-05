Microsoft is shutting down its direct operations in Pakistan, ending a 25-year presence in the country in a move that was described by the tech giant as a strategic shift to a partner-led model.

A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the company will now serve Pakistani customers through resellers and “other closely located Microsoft offices,” TechCrunch reported on July 4.

“We follow this model successfully in a number of other countries around the world. Our customers remain our top priority and can expect the same high level of service going forward,” said the spokesperson.

‘Long-signaled strategy’