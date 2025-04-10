Economic ministers of the ASEAN regional bloc have committed "to not impose any retaliatory measures" against the United States over sweeping tariffs and said they were ready to engage in talks.

The ministers said on Thursday that retaliation would not be beneficial as the United States was ASEAN's biggest source of foreign direct investments and second-largest trading partner in 2024.

"ASEAN, being the fifth-largest economy in the world, is deeply concerned over the recent introduction of unilateral tariffs by the US, including the tariffs announced on 2 April 2025 and subsequently the most recent suspension on 9 April 2025," the ministers said in a statement issued after a video conference meeting.

Despite that, the ministers said they were ready "to engage in a frank and constructive dialogue with the US to address trade-related concerns".

"Open communication and collaboration will be crucial to ensuring a balanced and sustainable relationship. In that spirit, ASEAN commits to not impose any retaliatory measures in response to the US tariffs," they said.

Related TRT Global - Trump declares 90-day reciprocal tariff pause except for China, hikes duties even higher for Beijing

Malaysia's trade ministry said in a separate statement that all ASEAN members were "united in the opinion that retaliation is not an option".

The special meeting was chaired by Malaysia's Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry Tengku Zafrul Aziz. Malaysia holds the rotating chair of the regional bloc, home to more than 650 million people.

A separate in-person meeting of finance ministers and central bank chiefs was also being held in the Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur on Thursday.

ASEAN members, which count on the United States as their main export market, were among those hit with the toughest levies by US President Donald Trump.