Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh said Tuesday that security was restored in Tripoli after armed clashes in the capital.

At least six people are killed in the clashes, an emergency medical service told AFP news agency on Tuesday, with local media earlier saying an armed group leader was among the dead.

"Six bodies have been retrieved from the sites of clashes around Abu Salim", a district of Tripoli, the Emergency Medicine and Support Centre reported.

The violence erupted in the capital on Monday, particularly in the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim neighborhoods, following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who heads the Stability Support Apparatus, affiliated with the Presidential Council, according to Libyan media.

"I commend the ministries of interior and defense, and all members of the army and police, for the major achievement in restoring security and asserting the authority of the state in the capital," Dbeibeh said on X.

"What has been achieved today affirms that legitimate state institutions are capable of protecting the nation and preserving the dignity of its citizens," he added.

The premier called for ending the presence of “irregular groups and reinforcing the principle that there is no place in Libya except for state institutions, and no authority except that of the law."