Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett paid National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir around 35,000 shekels ($10,000) as a settlement in a slander lawsuit the far-right minister filed against Bennett's wife, according to a report by Israel's Kan public broadcaster.

Haaretz reported that the case stemmed from Gilat Bennett accusing Ben-Gvir’s party activists of breaking into her home.

The Israeli newspaper added that at the time he filed the suit, Ben-Gvir claimed he was in possession of "below-the-belt" information about Bennett, which could "break up his family."

According to the Kan report, a month later, a settlement was reached, the details of which have not been reported.

‘No hush money’

Bennett responded on X to the report, saying that the settlement was not "hush money."