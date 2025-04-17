WORLD
1 min read
US begins withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria — NYT
Military is shuttering three of eight small operating bases, reducing levels to about 1,400, says New York Times.
US begins withdrawing hundreds of troops from Syria — NYT
During his presidency's first term in 2019, Trump had initiated the withdrawal of American troops from Syria — a move that analysts said significantly altered the dynamics of the region. / AP
April 17, 2025

The US has started withdrawing hundreds of troops from northeastern Syria, the New York Times reported.

Citing two senior US officials, NYT said on Thursday the military is shuttering three of its eight small operating bases in the northeast and reducing troop levels to about 1,400 from 2,000.

The officials said American commanders will assess whether to make additional cuts after 60 days.

Commanders have recommended keeping at least 500 troops in Syria, said one official.

Recommended

The report said President Donald Trump has expressed "deep skepticism" about keeping US troops in Syria.

Trump said in late January that the US "will make a determination" on troops in Syria following a report that said he intends to withdraw American forces.

"I don't know who said that, but we'll make a determination on that," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We're not involved in Syria. Syria is in its own mess. They've got enough messes over there. They don't need us involved."

For now the reductions that started on Thursday are based on ground commanders’ recommendations to close and consolidate bases, and were approved by the Pentagon and its central command, NYT said.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation