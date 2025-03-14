Former Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte has failed to attend in person at the International Criminal Court at the opening of the crimes against humanity hearing over his deadly crackdown on narcotics.

The 79-year-old, the first ex-Asian head of state to face charges at the ICC, followed by videolink during a short hearing on Friday to inform him of the crimes he is alleged to have committed, as well as his rights as a defendant.

Sounding frail and wearing a blue suit and tie, he spoke briefly to confirm his name and date of birth. Presiding Judge Iulia Motoc allowed him to follow proceedings in absentia due to his long flight to The Hague.

His lawyer Salvador Medialdea told the court his client had been "abducted from his country."

"He was summarily transported to The Hague. To lawyers, it's extrajudicial rendition. For less legal minds it's pure and simple kidnapping," said Medialdea.

Medialdea also said Duterte was suffering "debilitating medical issues," adding: "Other than to identify himself, he is not able to contribute to this hearing."

Duterte appeared sleepy during the proceedings, closing his eyes frequently for long periods.

But Motoc told Duterte: "The court doctor was of the opinion that you were fully mentally aware and fit". She set a date of September 23 for the next stage of the process, a hearing to confirm the charges.

‘Thousands of killing’

Duterte stands accused of the crime against humanity of murder over his years-long campaign against drug users and dealers that rights groups said killed thousands.

In the prosecutor's application for his arrest, he said Duterte's alleged crimes were "part of a widespread and systematic attack directed against the civilian population in the Philippines."

"Potentially tens of thousands of killings were perpetrated," the prosecutor alleged of the campaign that targeted mostly poor men, often without proof they were linked to drugs.

Victims' families have welcomed the trial as a chance for justice, while Duterte supporters believe he was "kidnapped" and sent to The Hague amid a spectacular fall-out with the ruling Marcos family.