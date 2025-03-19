The US carried out air strikes in Yemen for a fourth straight night, targeting areas controlled by the Houthi group, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed late Tuesday.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said it is conducting “continuous operations against Iran-backed” Houthis, without providing further details.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet reported that US strikes targeted multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida.

More than 50 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in US strikes this weekend as US President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.