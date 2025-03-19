WAR ON GAZA
1 min read
US launches fresh air strikes against Houthis in Yemen
US strikes target multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida, Houthi-affiliated media reports.
US launches fresh air strikes against Houthis in Yemen
Missiles are fired into the sky, said to be, for an operation against the Yemen's Houthis at an unidentified location in this screengrab taken from a handout video released on March 18, 2025. / Photo: Reuters
March 19, 2025

The US carried out air strikes in Yemen for a fourth straight night, targeting areas controlled by the Houthi group, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed late Tuesday.

In a statement on X, CENTCOM said it is conducting “continuous operations against Iran-backed” Houthis, without providing further details.

The Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah news outlet reported that US strikes targeted multiple locations, including the northern province of Saada and the strategic port city of Hudaida.

RelatedTRT Global - Yemen's Houthis target US aircraft carrier again amid new wave of air strikes

More than 50 people were killed and nearly 100 injured in US strikes this weekend as US President Donald Trump warned that “hell will rain down” if the group continues its attacks on Red Sea shipping.

Recommended

The Houthis have been attacking Israeli-linked ships passing through the Red and Arabian seas, the Bab al-Mandab Strait and the Gulf of Aden with missiles and drones since late 2023, disrupting global trade for what it said was a show of solidarity with Gaza.

The group halted attacks when a Gaza ceasefire was declared in January between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas, but it threatened to resume the attacks when Israel blocked all aid into Gaza on March 2.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
In Doha, Rubio thanks Qatar, but in Israel, Netanyahu vows attacks
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Erdogan says Netanyahu is Hitler's ideological 'relative', slams Israel over Doha strike
Palestine hails Luxembourg’s pledge to recognise statehood
Erdogan slams Israel’s ‘state terror’ after Doha summit, vows to continue support for Palestine
Israel has committed 'genocide' in Gaza - UN Commission of Inquiry
Israel committing genocide in Gaza to 'destroy Palestinians' — UN report
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Rubio warns Hamas to accept ceasefire as bombs pound Gaza City
Rubio throws support behind illegal Israeli settler project during visit to occupied East Jerusalem
Netanyahu to US lawmakers: 'Your cell phones and medicines carry Israel’s mark'
Israel reportedly launches ground invasion to occupy Gaza City
Trump denies reports Netanyahu informed him ahead of Qatar attack