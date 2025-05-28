The new US-Israeli controversial aid distribution model in Gaza is a waste of resources and a distraction from "atrocities", the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees Philippe Lazzarini has said.

"I believe it is a waste of resources and a distraction from atrocities. We already have an aid distribution system that is fit for purpose," Lazzarini said in Japan on Wednesday.

"The humanitarian community in Gaza, including UNRWA, is ready. We have the experience and expertise to reach people in need," he said.

"Meanwhile, the clock is ticking towards famine, so humanitarian (work) must be allowed to do its life-saving work now," he added.

The new controversial US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) began operations at an aid distribution centre in southern Gaza on Tuesday.

Chaotic scenes ensued as thousands of Palestinians rushed into the centre in Rafah.

‘The shocking images’