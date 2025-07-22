The Gaza Ministry of Health has said that 45 cases of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) have been recorded in the enclave over the past two months—an unprecedented spike amid the worsening humanitarian crisis under Israeli siege.

"With no capacity for accurate diagnosis, these cases may be caused by poliovirus or Guillain-Barre Syndrome," the ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The surge in AFP cases is being linked to catastrophic environmental and public health conditions resulting from the Israeli assault and blockade.

The Health Ministry cited severe malnutrition, water contamination, collapsed sewage systems, waste accumulation, and the spread of infectious diseases as contributing factors to the neurological disorder, which causes sudden muscle weakness and can lead to permanent paralysis.

The ministry issued an urgent humanitarian appeal, calling on international institutions and aid organisations to intervene immediately to stop the assault, rescue the health system and address the collapse in living conditions.

Worsening humanitarian crisis

Gaza is enduring one of the worst humanitarian crises in its history, with a deepening famine intersecting with a months-long Israeli genocide that began on October 7, 2023.