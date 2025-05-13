The UN human rights office has welcomed the possible resumption of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul later this week, underscoring the need for genuine dialogue to end the ongoing conflict.

"The High Commissioner (Volker Turk) has insisted generally on the importance of genuine dialogue as indispensable to durably resolving situations of armed conflict," spokesperson Seif Magango said on Tuesday.

"With respect to Ukraine, likewise, we would welcome meaningful efforts seeking an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, as a first step towards achieving a just, sustainable and comprehensive peace anchored in respect for international law," Magango added.

This Thursday could mark a pivotal moment in efforts to halt the conflict, with the leaders of Russia and Ukraine expected to meet face-to-face in Istanbul. If confirmed, it would be the most advanced stage of negotiations since March 2022, when Türkiye previously brought both sides together.

Revitalising the path of dialogue

The latest initiative was proposed by Russian President Vladimir Putin during a press conference on Sunday, where he rejected demands from Ukraine and several European nations for a 30-day unconditional ceasefire.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan later confirmed Ankara's readiness to host the talks during a phone call with Putin the same day.