BIZTECH
1 min read
Russia threatens full WhatsApp shutdown, citing non-compliance with local rules
Roskomnadzor warns it will block WhatsApp unless it meets Russian crime-prevention requirements, as authorities promote state-backed rival MAX.
Russia threatens full WhatsApp shutdown, citing non-compliance with local rules
A WhatsApp icon is displayed on an iPhone, on November 15, 2018, in Gelsenkirchen, Germany. / AP
November 28, 2025

Russia's state communications watchdog has threatened to block WhatsApp entirely if it fails to comply with Russian law, news agencies reported.

In August, Russia began limiting some calls on WhatsApp, owned by Meta Platforms, and on Telegram, accusing the foreign-owned platforms of refusing to share information with law enforcement in fraud and terrorism cases.

On Friday, the Roskomnadzor watchdog again accused WhatsApp of failing to comply with Russian requirements designed to prevent and combat crime.

"If the messaging service continues to fail to meet the demands of Russian legislation, it will be completely blocked," Interfax news agency quoted it as saying.

RECOMMENDED

WhatsApp has accused Moscow of trying to block millions of Russians from accessing secure communication.

Russian authorities are pushing a state-backed rival app called MAX, which critics claim could be used to track users.

State media have dismissed those accusations as false.

RelatedTRT World - Messaging apps as covert weapons: Was WhatsApp used in Israeli strikes on Iran?
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance