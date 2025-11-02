More than 41,000 runners from 126 countries took part in the Türkiye İs Bankası 47th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, the world’s only intercontinental marathon that sees participants cross from Asia to Europe.

Organised by Spor İstanbul, the race is listed in World Athletics’ prestigious Gold Label category and drew a total of 41,416 participants. The marathon included 5,976 runners in the 42-kilometre race, 12,440 in the 15.5-kilometre category, 18,000 in the Corporate Run, and 5,000 in the Public Run.

The route began on the Asian side of the city, 250 meters behind the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, and ended at Sultanahmet Square on the European side.

Men’s race

Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo won the men’s race, completing the 42.195-kilometre course in 2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds.

Last year’s champion, Kenyan runner Dejene Debela, finished second in 2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds, while Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi took third with 2 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds.

Women’s race