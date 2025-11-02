More than 41,000 runners from 126 countries took part in the Türkiye İs Bankası 47th Istanbul Marathon on Sunday, the world’s only intercontinental marathon that sees participants cross from Asia to Europe.
Organised by Spor İstanbul, the race is listed in World Athletics’ prestigious Gold Label category and drew a total of 41,416 participants. The marathon included 5,976 runners in the 42-kilometre race, 12,440 in the 15.5-kilometre category, 18,000 in the Corporate Run, and 5,000 in the Public Run.
The route began on the Asian side of the city, 250 meters behind the 15 July Martyrs Bridge, and ended at Sultanahmet Square on the European side.
Men’s race
Kenya’s Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo won the men’s race, completing the 42.195-kilometre course in 2 hours 10 minutes 12 seconds.
Last year’s champion, Kenyan runner Dejene Debela, finished second in 2 hours 10 minutes 23 seconds, while Ethiopia’s Sufaro Woliyi took third with 2 hours 10 minutes 26 seconds.
Women’s race
Ethiopia’s Bizuager Aderra won the women’s race in 2 hours 26 minutes 19 seconds, followed closely by compatriot Sofia Assefa at 2 hours 26 minutes 21 seconds. Kenya’s Joan Jepkosgei placed third, clocking 2 hours 26 minutes 36 seconds.
The annual event once again brought together thousands of professional and amateur athletes, offering a symbolic run between continents across the city’s iconic Istanbul Strait .
Winners received $50,000 for first place, $20,000 for second, and $10,000 for third, with prize money extending to eighth place, who earned $1,000.
Separate awards were given to top Turkish runners, with the top five in both men’s and women’s categories sharing 400,000 Turkish liras ($9,515). The first-place Turkish athlete received 60,000 liras ($1,428), followed by 50,000 ($1,190), 40,000 ($952), 30,000 ($714), and 20,000 ($476).
In the wheelchair category, the top four finishers earned 30,000, 25,000, 20,000, and 15,000 liras, respectively. Additional prizes were distributed across age groups from 35–39 up to 85+.
A total of 9.5 million liras (around $226,000) in prize money was awarded across all categories.