US President Donald Trump has unveiled a sweeping new "Liberation Day" tariffs in a decision that is billed to escalate a devastating global trade war.

He announced plans for sweeping tariffs on Wednesday, saying "our country has been looted, pillaged, raped, plundered" by other nations.

Trump held up a chart while speaking, showing the United States would charge a 34 percent tax on imports from China, a 20 percent tax on imports from the European Union, 25 percent on South Korea, 24 percent on Japan, 32 percent on Taiwan, 29 percent on Pakistan and 10 percent on Türkiye.

"This is not full reciprocal," Trump said. "This is kind reciprocal."

"Taxpayers have been ripped off for more than 50 years," Trump said in remarks at the White House. "But it is not going to happen anymore."

"It’s our declaration of economic independence," Trump said in announcing the tariffs. "For years, hardworking American citizens were forced to sit on the sidelines as other nations got rich and powerful, much of it at our expense. But now it’s our turn to prosper."

"In many cases, the friend is worse than the foe in terms of trade," Trump said.

"We subsidise a lot of countries and keep them going and keep them in business," Trump said about trade partners, specifically Mexico and Canada. "Why are we doing this? I mean, at what point do we say you got to work for yourselves."

He said, "We are finally putting American first."

Trump also used his tariff speech to again champion the Gilded Age.

As he has repeatedly since starting his second term, Trump suggested that the US was at its wealthiest when it was a "tariff nation" between 1870 and 1913.

He added that "for reasons unknown to mankind," the US went to income tax in 1913.

Trump suggested that the 1930s’ Great Depression was fuelled by the US going to an income tax and away from tariffs.

Reaction

Key US trading partners including the European Union and Britain have said they will respond in kind to Trump's escalation.