Türkiye extends condolences to Nigeria for deadly floods
The death toll in Nigeria has climbed to 151 deaths, with over 3,018 people displaced, authorities say.
Death toll in Nigeria floods rises to 151 / Reuters
June 1, 2025

Türkiye has extended condolences to the victims of deadly floods in Nigeria's Niger State.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and destruction caused by the devastating floods in the Mokwa region of Niger state, Nigeria," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

"We extend our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and to the people of Nigeria," it added.

The death toll from severe flooding in Mokwa, in north-central Niger State, has climbed to more than 150, according to an update from authorities.

"The current death toll is 151," Ibrahim Hussaini, spokesperson for the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said following torrential rains that struck late Wednesday and continued into Thursday.

He said a total of "3,018 people have been displaced, 503 households and 265 houses affected by the disaster. Three communities have been swept away."

The downpour caused widespread destruction, washing away homes and infrastructure, including roads and two bridges.

SOURCE:AA
