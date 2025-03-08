Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has accused France of lying and violating international agreements.

Peskov told Russia's Rossiya 1 TV that France has repeatedly lied, including about the implementation of the Minsk agreements for a settlement in Ukraine and violated security guarantees given to Viktor Yanukovych, a former Ukrainian president.

"There were a lot of lies from France. After all, we remember (then-French President Francois) Hollande's statement when he said that no one took the Minsk agreements seriously. We remember when, in 2014, among other Europeans, the French foreign minister signed a document that guaranteed the legitimate president of Ukraine at that time, Yanukovych, his political future," said Peskov.

The Minsk Agreements were meant to resolve the Crimea crisis in 2014, as well as Eastern Ukraine.

After Yanukovich trusted France, Germany, and Poland, he was ousted by rebels, said Peskov.