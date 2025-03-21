Mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter Conor McGregor has announced his intention to run for the Irish presidency, pledging to challenge the government’s stance on the EU Migration Pact and advocating for a public referendum on the issue.

In a statement on Instagram, McGregor declared his opposition to the migration agreement, which Ireland must fully implement by June 12, 2026.

Last year, a woman who accused McGregor of "brutally raping and assaulting" her in a Dublin hotel penthouse was awarded nearly 250,000 euros (A$400,000) by an Irish civil court jury. McGregor has since appealed the decision.

He criticized government officials for supporting the migration pact and vowed to give citizens the final say.

"Who else will stand up to Government and oppose this bill? Any other Presidential candidate they attempt to put forward will be of no resistance to them. I will!"

“For clarity also, as President, I would put forth this bill to referendum,” McGregor said.