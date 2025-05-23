WORLD
2 min read
Woman arrested after 12 injured in stabbing attack at Hamburg station
A 39-year-old woman suspect is thought to have "acted alone", German police say.
Woman arrested after 12 injured in stabbing attack at Hamburg station
Members of the emergency services work at the scene at Hamburg's main train station where several people have been stabbed on May 23, 2025. / AFP
May 23, 2025

Germany’s police said they had arrested a woman after at least 12 people were injured in a knife attack at the main station in the northern city of Hamburg.

Some of the injured on Friday sustained life-threatening injuries in the stabbing, emergency services said, although the exact number remained unclear.

Around 6:30 pm (1600 GMT), Hamburg police said on X they were carrying out a major operation at the main train station in Germany's second-largest city.

"A person injured several people with a knife at the main train station" and a suspect had been arrested, they said.

The suspect, police subsequently said, was a 39-year-old woman who was thought to have "acted alone".

Investigations into the incident were "running at full speed", police said, without giving an indication of a possible motive.

A spokesman for the Hamburg fire department told AFP that 12 people had been injured in the knife attack.

Among them were "six people with life-threatening injuries", the spokesperson said. German media however, reported the number of people with very severe injuries was lower.

RelatedAt least two killed in knife attack at Slovak school: local media

Security concerns

Recommended

The attack took place in the middle of evening rush hour at the end of the working week, according to German media.

The suspect was thought to have carried out the attack "against passengers" at the station, a spokesperson for the Hanover federal police directorate, which also covers Hamburg, told AFP.

Images of the scene showed access to the platforms at one end of the station blocked off by police and people being loaded into waiting ambulances.

Some of the victims in the attack were being treated on board waiting trains in the station, Bild reported.

German rail operator Deutsche Bahn said on X that four platforms at the station had been closed.

The incident would lead to "delays and diversions in long-distance services", Deutsche Bahn said in a post on X.

Germany has been rocked in recent months by a series of violent attacks with often far-right extremist motivations that have put security at the top of the agenda.

The most recent, on Sunday, saw four people were injured in a stabbing at a bar in the city of Bielefeld.

RelatedSeveral dead, wounded in knife attack at hospital in China

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons