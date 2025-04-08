US President Donald Trump has signed executive orders to "turbocharge coal mining" in the country, with Washington wanting to "more than double" electricity production to keep up with power-hungry artificial intelligence technology.

"It's such an honour to be here and making such a big move, such a bold move, in energy," Trump told reporters on Tuesday at a signing ceremony at the White House.

The executive orders will lift regulatory barriers to coal extraction and suspend the planned closures of numerous coal-fired power plants across the country.

Trump argued that former president Joe Biden and congressional Democrats tried to "abolish" the American coal industry for four years.

"The Democrats green new scam killed jobs and sent prices soaring here in America. But meanwhile, China opened two coal plants every single week, and other countries likewise went very strongly back into coal," he said.

Trump said that under the executive order: "We're slashing unnecessary regulations that targeted the beautiful clean coal. We will rapidly expedite leases for coal mining on federal lands ... and we'll streamline permitting."