BIZTECH
1 min read
Foreigners can now invest in Mecca, Medina — Saudi Arabia
For the first time, Saudi Arabia is allowing foreigners to invest in a number of specific companies owning property in Mecca and Medina, Islam’s holiest cities.
January 28, 2025

  • Foreign investment in companies owning property in Mecca and Medina is now allowed, limited to Saudi-listed firms and capped at 49% ownership.

  • Move aims to enhance the kingdom's capital market competitiveness and attract international investors while reducing dependence on oil exports. 

  • Mecca, which already hosts millions of Muslim pilgrims annually, is undergoing massive development, aiming to attract 30 million pilgrims by 2030, potentially boosting the city's contributions to the Saudi economy.

SOURCE:AFP
