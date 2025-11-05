ASIA PACIFIC
Typhoon Kalmaegi death toll hits 90 in Philippines with more storms forecast before year's end
Scientists warn that human-driven climate change makes storms more powerful, with warmer oceans and air fueling stronger winds and heavier rainfall.
Nearly 400,000 people were pre-emptively moved from the typhoon's path. / AP
November 5, 2025

The death toll from Typhoon Kalmaegi in the Philippines climbed past 90 as the devastating impact on hard-hit Cebu province became clearer after the worst flooding in recent memory.

Floodwaters described as unprecedented had rushed through the province's towns and cities a day earlier, sweeping away cars, riverside shanties and even massive shipping containers.

On Wednesday, Cebu spokesman Rhon Ramos told AFP that 35 bodies had been recovered from flooded areas of Liloan, a town that is part of the provincial capital Cebu City's metro area.

The grim news brought the toll for Cebu to 76. Earlier in the day, national civil defence deputy administrator Rafaelito Alejandro confirmed at least 17 deaths in other provinces.

"It was the major cities that got hit (with floods), highly urbanised areas," Alejandro said in an interview with local radio, adding that 26 people remained missing.

In the 24 hours before Kalmaegi's landfall, the area around Cebu City was deluged with 183 millimetres (seven inches) of rain, well over its 131-millimetre monthly average, weather specialist Charmagne Varilla told AFP.

On Tuesday, provincial governor Pamela Baricuatro called the situation "unprecedented".

"We were expecting the winds to be the dangerous part, but... the water is what's truly putting our people at risk," she told reporters. "The floodwaters are just devastating."

Scientists warn that storms are becoming more powerful due to human-driven climate change. Warmer oceans allow typhoons to strengthen rapidly, and a warmer atmosphere holds more moisture, meaning heavier rainfall.

In total, nearly 400,000 people were pre-emptively moved from the typhoon's path.

Military helicopter crash

The Philippine military confirmed on Tuesday that a helicopter, one of four deployed to assist typhoon relief efforts, had crashed on northern Mindanao island.

The Super Huey helicopter went down while en route to the coastal city of Butuan "in support of relief operations" related to the powerful storm, Eastern Mindanao Command said in a statement.

Hours later, air force spokeswoman Colonel Maria Christina Basco said the remains of six people had been recovered by troops.

"We're waiting to confirm the identities via forensics in order to ascertain their identities," she told reporters, saying two pilots and four crew members were on board.

As of 11:00 am Wednesday, Kalmaegi was moving westwards towards the tourist hotspots of Palawan, with winds of 130 kilometres (81 miles) per hour and gusts of 180 kph.

The Philippines is hit by an average of 20 storms and typhoons each year, routinely striking disaster-prone areas where millions live in poverty.

With Kalmaegi, the archipelagic country has already reached that average, weather specialist Varilla told AFP, adding at least "three to five more" storms could be expected by December's end.

The Philippines was hit by two major storms in September, including Super Typhoon Ragasa, which tore the roofs off buildings on its way to killing 14 people in nearby Taiwan.

