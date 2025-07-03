French air traffic controllers began a two-day strike on Thursday to protest over staff shortages and ageing equipment, leading to hundreds of flight cancellations just as the summer season gets under way.

France's civil aviation agency DGAC told airlines to revise their schedules, including at Paris' Roissy Charles de Gaulle airport - one of Europe's busiest hubs - forcing the carriers to cancel flights.

Air France, France's largest airline, said it had adapted its flight schedule, without giving details, but that it was maintaining its full long-haul flight schedule.

IAG-owned British Airways was using larger aircraft to mitigate disruption.

Ryanair said it had been forced to cancel 170 flights affecting over 30,000 passengers on Thursday and Friday.

"Once again European families are held to ransom by French Air Traffic Controllers going on strike," Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary said.

"It makes no sense and is abundantly unfair on EU passengers and families going on holidays." Easyjet said it would be cancelling 274 flights over Thursday and Friday.

The strike coincided with the start of the European summer holidays, one of the busiest travel periods of the year.

France's second-largest air traffic controllers' union, UNSA-ICNA, said its members were striking over persistent understaffing, outdated equipment and a toxic management culture.

Another union, USAC-CGT, said the DGAC had failed to comprehend the frustration felt by controllers.