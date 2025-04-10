WORLD
2 min read
US, Russia meet in Istanbul to normalise diplomatic operations
The main focus of the talks, according to Moscow and Washington, is restoring the work of diplomatic missions after years of rows.
US, Russia meet in Istanbul to normalise diplomatic operations
2nd round of Russia-US talks has started in Istanbul / AA
April 10, 2025

The second round of talks between the US and Russia has started in Istanbul.

A US delegation arrived on Thursday at the Russian Consulate General in Istanbul at 0645 GMT for talks to normalise embassy operations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said that delegations would meet for a second round of talks in Istanbul to address efforts to "further stabilise the operations of their bilateral missions".

Stating that "there are no political or security issues on the agenda", she stressed that issues related to Ukraine are "absolutely not on the agenda".

The talks, taking place at the residence of the Russian Consul General in Istanbul, are expected to last several hours but are unlikely to be as long as the previous round, which lasted more than six hours.

The Russian delegation will be led by Russia's Ambassador to the US, Alexander Darchiev, while the US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary Sonata Coulter.

Ahead of the meeting, Darchiev announced that some progress had already been made on several issues.

Recommended

Both Moscow and Washington have complained in recent years about the difficulties of getting credentials for their diplomats, making the operation of their embassies extremely difficult.

Russia has said that even paying diplomats has become difficult due to Western restrictions, while US diplomats say their movements are restricted in Russia. Both sides have complained of intimidation.

Among the issues is diplomatic property.

Washington has put six Russian properties under restrictions, including the Killenworth estate on Long Island, the Pioneer Point "dacha" in Maryland, the Russian consulates in San Francisco and Seattle and the trade missions in Washington and New York.

Explore
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi