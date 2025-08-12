WORLD
2 min read
EU backs Ukraine’s right to choose its future before Trump-Putin summit
European Union leaders have called for peace that respects Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
EU backs Ukraine’s right to choose its future before Trump-Putin summit
European countries fear Putin may target more nations if he succeeds in Ukraine. / Reuters
August 12, 2025

EU leaders stressed on Tuesday "the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny", just three days before US President Donald Trump was due to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We, the Leaders of the European Union, welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia-Ukraine war and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," a statement said.

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders are scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday.

Trump has been vague about his expectations for the meeting with Putin on Friday, describing it as a "feel-out meeting" to gauge the Russian leader's ideas for ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has ruled out ceding territory seized by force. Trump — who publicly berated Zelenskyy at a White House meeting in February — said he was a "little bothered" by Zelenskyy’s stance and insisted land swaps would need to take place.

"There'll be some swapping, there'll be some changes in land," he said.

But Trump said he would also tell Putin that "you've got to end this war".

Recommended
RelatedTRT Global - Russia-Ukraine deal won't make anyone 'super happy' — Vance

Alaska summit

Trump was also critical of Zelenskyy, noting that Ukraine’s leader had been in power for the duration of the war and said “nothing happened” during that time. He contrasted that with Putin, who has wielded power unchallenged in Russia for decades.

It’s unclear whether the Europeans were unsettled by Trump’s assertion that he would be travelling to Russia on Friday to meet Putin.

The summit is taking place in the US state of Alaska, which was colonised by Russia in the 18th century until Czar Alexander II sold it to the US in a land deal in 1867.

European countries fear that Putin will set his sights on one of them next if he wins in Ukraine.

RelatedTRT Global - Ahead of Alaska summit with Putin, Trump says Ukraine, Russia will have to swap some land for peace
SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change
GCC condemns Israeli attack on Qatar, calls urgent joint defence meeting
Trump files $15B defamation suit against New York Times, calls paper ‘mouthpiece for Democrats’
US to add Afghanistan, Colombia to list of countries that failed to fight drug trafficking
US struck another 'Venezuelan drug vessel', killing three: Trump
Trump did not say 'No' to Israel's attack on Qatar: report
'Israel's attack on Qatar, an attack on all Arab, Muslim states': Doha summit
Turkish President Erdogan holds a series of bilateral meetings in Doha
Spanish PM urges Israel's ban from global sport after Gaza protests halt Vuelta
Spain deals a fresh blow to Israel, cancels defence contract worth millions
Muslim leaders call for collective action against Israel's 'treacherous attack, expansionist agenda'
Türkiye ready to share defence capabilities with brotherly countries: Erdogan
Qatari Emir slams Israel’s 'bloodlust,' warns Tel Aviv's truce talks a sham
Israeli scammer 'Tinder Swindler' arrested in Georgia
UN nuclear watchdog calls for implementation of new deal with Iran to 'restore confidence'
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps