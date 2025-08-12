EU leaders stressed on Tuesday "the inherent right of Ukraine to choose its own destiny", just three days before US President Donald Trump was due to meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

"We, the Leaders of the European Union, welcome the efforts of President Trump towards ending Russia-Ukraine war and achieving a just and lasting peace and security for Ukraine," a statement said.

"A just and lasting peace that brings stability and security must respect international law, including the principles of independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and that international borders must not be changed by force."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European leaders are scheduled to meet with Trump on Wednesday.

Trump has been vague about his expectations for the meeting with Putin on Friday, describing it as a "feel-out meeting" to gauge the Russian leader's ideas for ending the war in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy has ruled out ceding territory seized by force. Trump — who publicly berated Zelenskyy at a White House meeting in February — said he was a "little bothered" by Zelenskyy’s stance and insisted land swaps would need to take place.

"There'll be some swapping, there'll be some changes in land," he said.

But Trump said he would also tell Putin that "you've got to end this war".