Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has claimed over 150 Chinese citizens are fighting for the Russian military in Ukraine, a day after he disclosed the arrest of two Chinese nationals in the eastern Donetsk region.

Speaking to reporters in Kiev, Zelenskyy said on Wednesday there are 155 Chinese citizens known to be fighting for Russia in Ukraine, adding that authorities are collecting more information and he believes there are many more.

"The 'Chinese' issue is serious. There are 155 people with names and passport details who are fighting against Ukrainians on the territory of Ukraine," Zelenskyy said.

He said Russia is recruiting Chinese citizens through social media platforms by distributing video advertisements, alleging that Beijing is aware of this.

In a later post on X, Zelenskyy said the two Chinese citizens arrested spoke with investigators from the Ukrainian Security Service, and authorities are working to establish all details concerning the involvement of Chinese nationals in the Russian military.

"Ukraine believes that such blatant involvement of Chinese citizens in hostilities on the territory of Ukraine during the war of aggression is a deliberate step towards the expansion of the war, and is yet another indication that Moscow simply needs to drag out the fighting," Zelenskyy said.

"We all need—all partners, all fair-minded participants in international relations—to deprive Russia of the ability to continue the war, including through the use of people like these," he added.