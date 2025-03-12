Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

Providers are required to block relevant IP addresses and DNS servers linked to the app, according to a statement by the Electronic and Postal Communications Authority.

Prime Minister Edi Rama first announced the ban in December, after a confrontation that started on social media led to the killing of a 14-year-old student and another being injured in a fight near a school in the capital Tirana.

TikTok has a huge following among young people with a never-ending scroll of ultra-brief videos and has more than one billion active users worldwide.

However, the Chinese-owned platform has been regularly hit by controversy.

The app has faced allegations of espionage in the US and is under investigation by the European Union over claims it was used to sway Romania's presidential election in favour of a far-right candidate.