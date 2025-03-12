BIZTECH
2 min read
Albania to TikTok: You’re blocked!
Officials ordered the app to be blocked for its role in youth violence, while the opposition calls it a political move ahead of elections.
Albania to TikTok: You’re blocked!
Albania to shut down TikTok in 24 hours / AFP
March 12, 2025

Albanian authorities have ordered all internet service providers to block access to TikTok by Thursday.

Providers are required to block relevant IP addresses and DNS servers linked to the app, according to a statement by the Electronic and Postal Communications Authority.

Prime Minister Edi Rama first announced the ban in December, after a confrontation that started on social media led to the killing of a 14-year-old student and another being injured in a fight near a school in the capital Tirana.

TikTok has a huge following among young people with a never-ending scroll of ultra-brief videos and has more than one billion active users worldwide.

However, the Chinese-owned platform has been regularly hit by controversy.

The app has faced allegations of espionage in the US and is under investigation by the European Union over claims it was used to sway Romania's presidential election in favour of a far-right candidate.

Recommended

But, in Albania, officials have slammed TikTok for its alleged role in promoting violence, including fighting at schools.

But the opposition has called for protests, saying the ban would have an impact on their campaign ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections in May.

Elsewhere in the world, TikTok is regularly accused of confining users to content silos via an opaque algorithm and of promoting the spread of misinformation, along with illegal, violent, or obscene content -- particularly among young people.

Several countries have banned it for varying periods, including Pakistan, Nepal and France in the territory of New Caledonia.

Dozen fact-checking organisations are paid by TikTok in several countries to verify videos that potentially contain false information.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent