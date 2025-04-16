When Muslims around the world marked Eid al-Fitr in March, greeting one another, one phone call stood out amid the celebrations. Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Bangladesh’s new leader, Muhammad Yunus, exchanged festival greetings.

Anyone without the context of contemporary South Asian history could easily gloss over this gesture. The call may appear casual or inconsequential. But for a relationship defined more by estrangement than amity for over five decades, it signified a thaw between two estranged countries.

History runs deep in South Asia. The legacy of 1971 – when East Pakistan broke away to become Bangladesh with Indian military backing – has long cast a shadow over bilateral ties. Since then, relations have often been frosty.

The new warmth has surfaced after the departure of Sheikh Hasina Wazed—long the face of anti-Pakistan rhetoric in Dhaka. It has created a rare opening. Sheikh Hasina fled Dhaka and sought asylum in neighbouring India.

Yunus, a Nobel laureate renowned for his work on microfinance, represents a stark contrast to his predecessor. As the founder of Grameen Bank, Yunus brought global acclaim and visionary economic leadership to Bangladesh’s interim government. His pioneering work in microfinance has inspired similar initiatives in over 100 developing countries and is studied in top academic programmes worldwide.

Invited by President Mohammed Shahabuddin to lead during a period of political unrest, Yunus was the unanimous choice of student protest leaders to guide the nation through transition. He will remain at the helm until elections are held, expected by mid-2026, with early signs of economic recovery already emerging under his leadership.

Unlike Yunus’s predecessor, Sheikh Hasina , who led the Awami League political party, thrived on promoting animosity towards Pakistan. Her party leaned heavily on historical grievances. For independent analysts, she remained squarely obsessed with her country’s history, ignoring the commonalities – notably ties built through the Islamic faith that the majority of Bangladeshis and Pakistanis follow.

One such memorable commonality remains that of Pakistan’s state-controlled media in the 1960s, repeatedly telling their audience of the unique status of Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital. A ‘city of mosques’ or indeed ‘the world’s capital of mosques’ was a title bestowed upon Dhaka - given the large number of Muslim prayer centres built in that city.

For over two decades following independence in 1947, Pakistan and what is now Bangladesh remained one country, until their separation in 1971. Sheikh Mujibur Rehman, the founding father of Bangladesh and father of Sheikh Hasina, rose to political prominence during that period of unity.

For many older Pakistanis, one defining image remains: Mujib’s arrival in Lahore in 1974 for an Islamic summit —a moment that marked Pakistan’s formal recognition of Bangladesh and a cautious first step toward normalising ties after the painful rupture of partition.

Despite these links, the post-1971 relationship has largely stagnated. Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League built its political narrative on the trauma of partition. Under her rule, bilateral diplomacy rarely moved beyond the perfunctory.

Yunus’s ascension signals the possibility of a pragmatic reset. Pakistan, for its part, appears eager to seize the moment.

Reconciliation will not be easy. A younger generation in both countries has grown up with little memory of shared statehood. Any talk of “reunification” is not only fanciful but dangerous.

India, the nation-state in between the countries, and Bangladesh’s key strategic partner, would view any such moves with deep suspicion . But deeper engagement need not provoke Delhi. Trade, diplomacy, and multilateral cooperation offer safer terrain.

Trade and cultural cooperation