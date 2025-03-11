EU chief Ursula von der Leyen called for a "surge" in European defence spending, as the 27-nation bloc faces an aggressive Russia and faltering US support.

Addressing lawmakers in Strasbourg on Tuesday, von der Leyen said Europe's security order was "being shaken," suggesting the continent could no longer rely on "America's full protection".

"The time of illusions is now over. Europe is called to take greater charge of its own defence," the European Commission president told the EU's parliament.

"We need a surge in European defence. And we need it now."

Brussels has already sent a clear signal it is moving in that direction, with EU leaders last week endorsing a commission plan aimed at mobilising up to 800 billion euros ($860 billion) to boost defence spending.

The defence plan proposes to provide members with EU-backed loans of up to 150 billion euros and eases fiscal rules to allow states to spend much more.

Von der Leyen indicated Tuesday the loans should be directed towards reinforcing "strategic capability" domains within Europe's own defence industry.

"These loans should finance purchases from European producers, to help boost our own defence industry," she said, with multiannual contracts to give industry "predictability" and "a focus on joint procurement."

It was not immediately clear whether this would include non-EU producers such as the United Kingdom, Norway, Switzerland or Türkiye.

European governments are under pressure to step up on defence as US President Donald Trump questions whether the United States –– the guarantor of Europe's security since World War II –– should continue its central role in NATO.

'Restore deterrence'