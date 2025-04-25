Two years after Kenyan athletics champion Agnes Tirop was stabbed to death, the prime suspect was released on bail and promptly disappeared — evidence, say activists, of how Kenya fails victims of gender violence.

The Silencing Women Project, an NGO-run initiative, recorded 170 femicides last year in just 10 of the country's 47 counties, "the deadliest year on record for Kenyan women".

Femicide typically refers to murders by a partner, spouse or family member in which the victim's gender plays a key role.

The murder in October 2021 of Tirop, a two-time bronze medallist in the 10,000 metres world championships, has been one of the most high-profile such crimes in recent years.

It has also illustrated the failings of the system.

Tirop's husband, Ibrahim Rotich, 45, was considered the prime suspect, but was released in November 2023 on a bail of 400,000 shillings (around $2,700 at the time).

The father of the victim, Vincent Tirop, says the decision to release him "struck like a thunderbolt".

"We feel betrayed by the same system we thought would help us get justice for our daughter," he told AFP.

The family's lawyer, Richard Warigi, said he tried in vain to block the decision, since Rotich was a clear "flight risk".

Rotich was arrested the day after the murder in the port city of Mombasa, 800 kilometres (500 miles) from the crime scene, following a dramatic manhunt.

But the investigating officer said it was his right to be bailed after two years in custody, Warigi told AFP.

There have since been three court hearings but Rotich, who was supposed to report to police once a week, has disappeared.

"Now he has absconded, and nobody knows where he is," Vincent Tirop said.

'Complete negligence'

If this could happen in the case of a famous athlete, "imagine how cases that are not visible are treated", said women's rights activist Rachael Mwikali.

"It's a failure of the police, a failure of the judiciary and a failure of our government," she said.

Zaha Indimuli, who works with the Silencing Women Project, said there was "complete negligence" in the handling of femicide cases by police.