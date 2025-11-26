TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Turkish firms sign $6.5B contracts to prop up Steel Dome defence system
The project is comprised of 47 components, including radars, missiles, electro-optical sensors, command and control centers, and air defence elements with different ranges.
Turkish firms sign $6.5B contracts to prop up Steel Dome defence system
Türkiye is now among the top exporting countries in the world in the defence industry, an official says. / AA
November 26, 2025

Turkish defence companies signed $6.5 billion worth of contracts to reinforce and develop Türkiye’s integrated, multi-layered and homegrown Steel Dome air defence system, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Wednesday.

NATO member Türkiye, which in recent years has significantly ramped up its defence industry production and reduced dependence on external suppliers, first announced plans to build its Steel Dome in July 2024.

The project is comprised of 47 components, including radars, missiles, electro-optical sensors, command and control centers, and air defence elements with different ranges.

Fully domestic systems

RECOMMENDED

In a statement, SSB Chairman Haluk Gorgun said the contracts included combat systems and their advanced versions, which would be developed by Roketsan, adding that the Steel Dome would be made of fully domestic systems.

Gorgun said the contracts would help increase Türkiye’s deterrence, while also contributing to efforts to increase the range and scope of its combat systems.

The chairmen of defence firms Aselsan and Roketsan said the contracts were of "strategic importance", and added they included space and air defence systems, anti-tank systems, and other strategic systems.

Gorgun said Türkiye was now among the top exporting countries in the world in the defence industry.

RelatedTRT World - 'Steel Dome': How Türkiye's new air defence shield operates
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance