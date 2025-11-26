Turkish defence companies signed $6.5 billion worth of contracts to reinforce and develop Türkiye’s integrated, multi-layered and homegrown Steel Dome air defence system, the Turkish Defence Industries Presidency (SSB) said on Wednesday.

NATO member Türkiye, which in recent years has significantly ramped up its defence industry production and reduced dependence on external suppliers, first announced plans to build its Steel Dome in July 2024.

The project is comprised of 47 components, including radars, missiles, electro-optical sensors, command and control centers, and air defence elements with different ranges.

Fully domestic systems