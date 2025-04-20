A Boston University professor has gone on a hunger strike to draw attention to the silencing of dissent and the unjust treatment of a detained Turkish student.

Nathan Phillips, an environmental scientist, began his hunger strike on April 15 after Boston University administrators repeatedly removed a “Free Rumeysa” sign from the window of his fourth-floor office at the university’s downtown campus.

Rumeysa Ozturk, the student at the centre of his protest, is a Fulbright scholar and PhD candidate in child and human development at Tufts University. She was detained by masked Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents outside her residence in Somerville, Massachusetts, near Boston, on March 25.

He had posted the banner several times before the final incident — and saw it taken down each time. Phillips eventually taped a note to his office door that read: “If you take down the banner again, I will start a hunger strike.”

When he returned to his office on April 15 and found the banner removed once again, he followed through on his promise and started his strike.

During a meeting with the Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, he was told that taking down political banners from campus buildings was in line with university policy.

Censorship on campus

Like many others in Boston and across the country, Phillips said he was horrified by the way Rumeysa Ozturk was taken into custody, comparing it to an "abduction."

He said he never thought he would live in a country where someone could be “disappeared” for expressing themselves in a school newspaper, a clear violation of the US Constitution.

Phillips argued that Ozturk’s arrest violated both the First Amendment, which protects freedom of speech and expression, and the Fifth Amendment, which guarantees fair and legal proceedings. That, he said, is what prompted him to put up the “Free Rumeysa” sign in the first place.

He emphasised that what was done to Ozturk was not just an attack on her rights, but also on the rights of others, including himself.

While his protest was sparked by censorship on his campus, he sees it as part of a larger stand against attempts to suppress freedom of thought at universities and across the country.

On the door to his room, Phillips has portraits of Ozturk and Columbia University’s Mahmoud Khalil – a recent graduate the US is trying to deport – and says he longs for the day he can freely display the “Free Rumeysa” banner again on her window.