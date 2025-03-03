Israeli aircraft carried out air strikes targeting the port city of Tartus in western Syria, according to Syrian state news agency SANA.

The agency reported that the strikes did not result in any casualties.

SANA said civil defence teams and specialised units are working to verify the exact locations of the strikes.

Earlier in the day, Israeli public broadcaster KAN spoke about initial reports of an Israeli attack on the port city.

Channel 14 reported that Israeli forces had launched an air strike on unspecified sites in the coastal city, without providing additional details.

The channel also mentioned reports from local residents noting heavy Israeli aircraft activity over Syrian airspace.

The Israeli army said in a statement that it conducted airstrikes on a military site in the town of Al Qardaha in Latakia province in northwestern Syria, alleging that the site was used to store weapons belonging to the Bashar al Assad regime.

"A short while ago, the Israeli army struck a military site where weapons belonging to the previous Syrian regime were stored in the area of Al Qardaha in Syria," a military statement said.