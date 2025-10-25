European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said that Europe has to strive for independence from Chinese critical raw materials by looking for alternative resources from other countries.

“In recent weeks and months, China has dramatically tightened export controls over rare earth and battery materials. At least to some extent, this is part of wider economic friction between China and the United States, but it has a huge impact on us here in the European Union,” von der Leyen told a conference on Saturday in Berlin.

“We all know how important rare earths are for our industry, whether for cars, semiconductors, or military equipment. The decisions announced by the Chinese government on October 9 pose a significant risk,” she added.

Earlier this month, China said it was increasing export controls for five rare-earth metals in addition to the seven it announced in April this year. There are 17 rare-earth metals in total.

The new restrictions, announced by the Commerce Ministry, came ahead of the meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on October 30.

Risking global supply chains stability