WORLD
2 min read
US seeks permanent Ukraine ceasefire, urges Russia to negotiate after Moscow's unilateral pause
The White House says that President Trump seeks a permanent end to the bloodshed "to stop the killing," urging both leaders to negotiate a lasting peace following Putin’s order for a three-day cessation of military actions in Ukraine.
US seeks permanent Ukraine ceasefire, urges Russia to negotiate after Moscow's unilateral pause
The White House spokesperson says that while Trump remains optimistic he can strike a deal, he is also being realistic. / Photo: AA
April 28, 2025

US President Donald Trump wants to see a permanent ceasefire to bring the war in Ukraine to a complete stop, the White House said in response to Russia's unilateral three-day pause.

"I understand Vladimir Putin this morning offered a temporary ceasefire. The (US) president has made it clear he wants to see a permanent ceasefire, first, to stop the killing, stop the bloodshed, and while he remains optimistic he can strike a deal, he's also being realistic as well," spokesperson Karoline Leavitt told reporters on Monday.

"Both leaders need to come to the table to negotiate their way out of this. And I do think that the president meeting with President Zelenskyy shows that he is exuding a lot of effort and time into this because he wants to be a peacemaker president," she said, referring to Trump's meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of Pope Francis' funeral over the weekend.

Putin on Monday declared a unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine, as Moscow is set to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany during World War II. The Russian leader ordered the cessation of all military actions in Ukraine from midnight on May 7-8 to midnight on May 10-11.

Ukraine said in response that Moscow must stop hostilities in Ukraine “immediately” if it wants peace.

Recommended

"If Russia truly wants peace, it must cease fire immediately. Why wait until May 8th? If the fire can be ceased now and since any date for 30 days – so it is real, not just for a parade,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said on X.

He went on to say Ukraine is ready to support a “lasting, durable, and full” ceasefire, adding: “This is what we are constantly proposing, for at least 30 days.”

Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation