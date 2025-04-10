China warned parties in the Ukraine war on Thursday against making "irresponsible remarks" after President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Beijing knows its citizens are being recruited by Russia to fight in the conflict.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that Kiev had details of 155 Chinese nationals who had been deployed to assist Moscow's invasion, a day after claiming the Ukrainian army had captured two Chinese soldiers in the eastern Donetsk region.

Asked about Zelenskyy's assertion on Thursday, Beijing's foreign ministry told "relevant parties" to "refrain from expressing irresponsible remarks".

"We would advise the relevant parties to recognise China's role correctly and clear-headedly," ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing, without mentioning Ukraine or Zelenskyy by name.

China has portrayed itself as a neutral party in the grinding three-year war despite criticism from Western governments that its close ties to Russia have given Moscow crucial economic and diplomatic support.

Zelenskyy said on Wednesday that the "overt involvement of Chinese citizens in combat operations... is a deliberate step towards expanding the war".