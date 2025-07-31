The Israeli army has killed 18,592 Palestinian children in Gaza since October 2023, according to official data from Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The ministry’s records showed that many of the victims were killed in their earliest days of life.

Some died just hours after birth, struck by Israeli air strikes or bombs.

Figures released by the ministry showed that the victims included nine babies killed on the day of their birth, five killed on the first day, five on the second day, and eight on their third day.

The ministry explained that the killed children also included 88 aged one month, 90 aged two months, and 78 aged three months.

The Israeli army has pursued a brutal offensive on Gaza since October 7, 2023, killing over 60,200 Palestinians.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza for 18 years and, since March 2, has shut down all crossings, blocking the entry of humanitarian aid and worsening conditions for the territory’s 2.4 million population.