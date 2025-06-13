Global markets are closely monitoring the Strait of Hormuz, a vital corridor for oil and liquefied natural gas (LNG), amid fears that a widening conflict between Israel and Iran could disrupt traffic through the narrow waterway.

The Strait of Hormuz is a narrow but critical sea route that approximately one-third of global oil trade, accounting for 17 million to 20 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, passes through daily.

Around 70 percent of oil volume goes to Asia via this route, with China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Pakistan and the Philippines among the largest recipients, according to the International Energy Agency.

The route is also essential for LNG exports, especially from Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, which account for 20 percent of global LNG trade. Europe is a key destination for LNG that transits through Hormuz.

While Iran has previously threatened to close the strait in response to geopolitical tensions, it has yet to act on such threats. However, the prospect of a broader regional conflict following Israel’s air strikes on Iran has renewed concerns over possible supply disruptions and rising energy prices.

The UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said on Wednesday that the rising tensions in the region could escalate the military activity in critical waterways and affect maritime transport, while the Baltic and International Maritime Council also warned that any attack could directly impact maritime transport.

‘Absolute nightmare’