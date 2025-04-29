It took five hours of queuing at a community kitchen in Gaza's Nuseirat district for displaced grandmother Um Mohammad Al-Talalqa to get one meal to feed her hungry children and grandchildren.

But finding food may be about to get even tougher: Gaza's community kitchens –– lifelines for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians after 18 months of war –– may soon have no more meals to provide.

Multiple aid groups told Reuters that dozens of local community kitchens risk closing down, potentially within days, unless aid is allowed into Gaza, removing the last consistent source of meals for most of the 2.3 million population.

"We are suffering from famine, real famine," said Talalqa, whose house in the Gaza town of Mughraqa was destroyed by Israel. "I have not eaten anything since this morning."

At the Al-Salam Oriental Food community kitchen in Gaza City, Salah Abu Haseera offers what he fears could be one of the last meals for the 20,000 people he and his colleagues serve daily.

"We face huge challenges in keeping going. We may go out of operation within a week, or maybe less," Abu Haseera told Reuters by phone from Gaza.

Since March 2, Israel has completely cut off all supplies to the 2.3 million residents of Gaza, and food stockpiled during a ceasefire at the start of the year has all but run out.

It is the longest such closure Gaza has ever faced.

Community kitchens vary from one-room businesses to regular restaurants. Thousands of people carrying plastic and aluminium pots to fill with free meals have been a common sight in the enclave in the past months.

"The community kitchens, which the population in Gaza are relying more on, because there are no other ways to get food, are at a very big risk to shut down," Juliette Touma, spokesperson for the UN Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, told Reuters.

"We have 70-80 community kitchens still working in Gaza...In four to five days, these community kitchens will close their doors," Amjad Shawa, the director of the Palestinian Non-Governmental Organizations Network (PNGO) in Gaza, told Reuters.

Shawa put the number of operational community kitchens in Gaza before the crossings closed at around 170. He said an additional 15 kitchens closed down on Monday.

Malnutrition

Gazans' state of nutrition is worsening.