BIZTECH
1 min read
BRICS members reject 'resurgence of trade protectionism'
Mauro Vieira, the foreign minister of Brazil, which holds the rotating BRICS presidency, says the 11-nation group underscored its "firm rejection" of protectionism, without explicitly naming US President Trump.
BRICS members reject 'resurgence of trade protectionism'
Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira at a press conference during the BRICS Foreign Ministers Meeting in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2025. / Reuters
April 29, 2025

Foreign ministers of BRICS nations, including China and Russia, have slammed the "resurgence of trade protectionism" at a meeting in Rio de Janeiro dominated by President Donald Trump's tariffs blitz.

Mauro Vieira, the foreign minister of Brazil, which holds the rotating BRICS presidency, said on Tuesday that the 11-nation group underscored its "firm rejection" of protectionism, without explicitly referring to Trump.

Since returning to the White House in January, the US leader has hit dozens of countries with a blanket 10 percent tariff, but China faces levies of up to 145 percent on many products.

Beijing has responded with duties of 125 percent on US goods.

RelatedWhy Trump’s tariff threat is a litmus test for BRICS
Recommended

The BRICS bloc, which was founded by Brazil, Russia, India and China in 2009 and has since expanded to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the United Arab Emirates, has become a key discussion forum for non-Western powers.

The foreign ministers gathered in Rio three months before a leaders' summit did not issue a joint statement but Vieira said there was "absolute consensus" on the issue of "trade conflicts and tariffs."

RelatedWhy 2024 was a watershed year for the rise of BRICS

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Musk goes all in as $1 billion bet sends Tesla climbing
Trump hints TikTok deal reached ahead of Xi phone call
China, US hold fresh round of tariff talks in Spain
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Ryanair warns it may quit Israel as war toll hits economy
EU weighs quicker phase-out of Russian energy as US presses for tougher sanctions
Trump urges EU to impose 100% tariffs on China, India to pressure Putin - report
South Korea seeks US support to limit currency fallout in stalled trade deal talks
Google to blur satellite images in South Korea
'Blackmail', 'trade war' — Brazil, China, India denounce US tariffs in emergency BRICS summit
US inks minerals deal with Pakistan: statement
Türkiye's leading technology festival Teknofest returns to Istanbul next week
Economic globalisation is 'irresistible trend of history', China's Xi tells BRICS summit
Türkiye's EV maker Togg debuts new sedan in Germany, eyes European expansion
India’s chief economic adviser warns Trump’s 50 percent tariffs could cut GDP by up to 0.6 percent