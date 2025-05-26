The FBI arrested a dual US-German citizen at John F. Kennedy Airport for attempting to firebomb the US Embassy branch office in Tel Aviv, Israel, the Justice Department has announced.

Joseph Neumayer, 28, is charged on Sunday with attempting to destroy the embassy facility using fire or explosives

FBI special agents arrested Neumayer upon his arrival in New York after Israeli authorities deported him to the United States.

Neumeyer made his initial court appearance before US Magistrate Judge Peggy Kuo in the Eastern District of New York, where he was ordered detained.

According to the complaint, Neumayer arrived in Israel in April and approached the Tel Aviv embassy on May 19 carrying a backpack containing three improvised incendiary devices, commonly known as Molotov cocktails.

Threatening messages