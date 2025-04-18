Police have arrested scores of people in Pakistan in recent weeks after more than 10 mob attacks on outlets of US fast-food chain KFC, sparked by anti-United States sentiment and opposition to its ally Israel's war on Gaza, officials have said.

Police in major cities in the country, including the southern port city of Karachi, the eastern city of Lahore and the capital Islamabad, confirmed at least 11 incidents in which KFC outlets were attacked by protesters armed with sticks and vandalised.

At least 178 people were arrested, the officials said this week.

KFC and its parent Yum Brands, both US-based, did not respond to requests for comment.

In Lahore, police said they were ramping up security at 27 KFC outlets around the city after two attacks took place and five others were prevented.

"We are investigating the role of different individuals and groups in these attacks," said Faisal Kamran, a senior Lahore police officer, adding that 11 people, including a member of Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party, were arrested in the city.

He added that the protests were not officially organised by the TLP.

Boycotts

TLP spokesman Rehan Mohsin Khan said the group "has urged Muslims to boycott Israeli products, but it has not given any call for protest outside KFC".