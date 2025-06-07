WORLD
Russian air strike on Kharkiv kills one, wounds over 40: Zelenskyy
The Ukrainian president says Russia is preparing to continue war, ignoring all peace proposals.
Paramedics carry a resident to an ambulance after she was wounded during a Russian air strike in Kharkiv. / Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Reuters
June 7, 2025

​​​​​​​A Russian air strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv has killed one person and wounded more than 40 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy described the strike that hit civilian infrastructure near a children’s train-themed park as a “terrorist attack”.

“We cannot ignore this. We cannot turn a blind eye. This is not a game,” Zelenskyy posted to Telegram on Saturday. “Every day, we lose our people because Russia feels impunity.”

He said the Russian military is “bringing death and destruction” to Ukraine and is unwilling to engage in peace talks.

“Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals,” Zelenskyy said.

He encouraged increased international pressure on Moscow to push it toward meaningful negotiations, claiming that Russia had only previously come to the table due to external pressure.

Zelenskyy also said he met military officials to discuss the situation along the front lines.

He added that Ukrainian forces had shot down a Russian Su-35 fighter jet, and in recent days destroyed three Russian Iskander missile systems.

SOURCE:AA
