​​​​​​​A Russian air strike on the northeastern city of Kharkiv has killed one person and wounded more than 40 others, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy described the strike that hit civilian infrastructure near a children’s train-themed park as a “terrorist attack”.

“We cannot ignore this. We cannot turn a blind eye. This is not a game,” Zelenskyy posted to Telegram on Saturday. “Every day, we lose our people because Russia feels impunity.”

He said the Russian military is “bringing death and destruction” to Ukraine and is unwilling to engage in peace talks.

Related TRT Global - Russia, Ukraine clash over delayed prisoner and body exchange deal

“Russians are preparing to continue the war and are ignoring all peace proposals,” Zelenskyy said.