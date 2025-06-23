ISRAEL-IRAN CLASH
2 min read
Uranium stockpile untouched after US strikes on nuclear sites: Iran
According to US officials, the attack included six bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers on Fordow and dozens of submarine-launched cruise missiles fired at Natanz and Isfahan.
Uranium stockpile untouched after US strikes on nuclear sites: Iran
– Khamenei’s adviser insists nuclear capacity intact as Tehran warns of further surprises / Reuters
June 23, 2025

A senior adviser to Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, has said that the country’s stockpile of enriched uranium remains intact despite US air strikes on its nuclear facilities.

Ali Shamkhani, a top figure in Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, said the strikes had failed to undermine Iran’s nuclear capabilities.

"Even if nuclear sites are destroyed, the game isn’t over.

Enriched materials, indigenous knowledge, and political will remain," he wrote on X.

"With legitimate defence rights, the political and operational initiative is now with the side that plays smart and avoids blind strikes.

Surprises will continue!" he added.

Recommended

Iran claims pre-emptive evacuations before strikes

Iran’s state broadcaster, the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), reported that the targeted nuclear sites had been evacuated prior to the attack.

Sensitive materials were moved to secure locations in anticipation of air strikes, though no further details were provided.

Earlier in the day, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces had targeted three nuclear facilities – Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan – in coordination with Israel.

According to US officials, the attack included six bunker-buster bombs dropped by B-2 stealth bombers on Fordow, and dozens of submarine-launched cruise missiles fired at Natanz and Isfahan.

The strikes mark the latest escalation in a US-backed Israeli military campaign against Iran that began on 13 June, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory missile attacks on Israel.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Iran's navy launches country's first military drill since 12-day war with Israel
Israeli air strike on Iranian prison an 'apparent war crime', says rights group
Lebanon's Aoun tells Iran envoy: No armed groups or foreign-backed forces allowed
Iran executes man accused of spying for Israel and another over Daesh link
Iran’s Defence Supreme Council signals a wartime shift in power
By Mohammad Eslami
Iran-Israel tensions may spark wider war, warns Turkish intelligence academy
Iran warns US will be held accountable for attacks on nuclear sites in future talks
Nuclear meet, unclear outcome: Why Iran-E3 meet did not make much headway?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Israel vows to stop Iran from rebuilding nuclear programme, threatens renewed conflict
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Ideology over insight: How strategic blindness left Iran exposed
By Oral Toga
Iran blames US for derailing nuclear talks, urges Europe to drop 'threats and pressure'
Iranian president 'lightly wounded' in last month's Israeli strike: report
Iranian authorities raid drone workshop run by Israeli 'agents' in Tehran
Satellite photos suggest Iran attack on Qatar air base hit geodesic dome used for US communications
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'