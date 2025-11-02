TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Baghdad voices support for disarmament of PKK terror group
Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein discusses water file with Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
Baghdad voices support for disarmament of PKK terror group
Iraq’s FM calls ties with Türkiye “historic” and says talks with Fidan focused on the vital water file. / AA
November 2, 2025

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein pledged support for Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to disarm the PKK, aiming for a comprehensive regional solution.

“Iraq supports dialogue between Türkiye and the PKK and hopes for a solution that satisfies all sides,” Hussein told a joint press conference with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, as cited by the state news agency INA.

The PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, convened a congress in May and announced its dissolution, following a February call by ringleader Abdullah Ocalan, for an end to their decades of attacks.

The terrorist group announced withdrawing from Türkiye on October 26.

Describing Baghdad-Ankara relations as “historic,” Hussein said his discussions with Fidan focused on the water file, “which represents a vital and mutual interest for both countries.”

RECOMMENDED

The minister said that Iraq and Türkiye have 26 memoranda of understanding across various fields, and a document on the framework for managing shared water resources will be signed in the upcoming hours.

Türkiye and Iraq share deep historical and cultural ties, strengthened through the 2009 High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council, with trade being a key area of their collaboration.

RelatedTRT World - Turkish top diplomat meets Iraqi president in Baghdad

Explore
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan and wife receive 17-year sentences in gifts case