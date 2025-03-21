The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), one of the largest food providers, has said that only "six or so" days of flour remain for distribution in Gaza as no new aid has entered for 19 days.

"We can stretch that by giving people less," Sam Rose from UNRWA told a UN briefing in Geneva on Friday. "But we're talking days now rather than weeks."

Rose stressed that it is "the longest period" of no supplies that have entered Gaza since October 2023.

He called the situation in Gaza "gravely concerning" as the besieged enclave woke up from the fourth night of bombardment since the ceasefire broke down on Monday night, which killed more than 700 Palestinians, including 200 women and children.

He also said that the agency estimates around 70,000 people are on the move and many more are affected by Israel's recent evacuation orders.