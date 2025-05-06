Honouring his final wish, one of Pope Francis’s popemobiles is set to be converted into a mobile health clinic for children in Palestine’s Gaza, according to the Vatican's official media outlet.

The vehicle, used by the late pontiff during his 2014 visit to the Holy Land, is being outfitted with diagnostic and emergency medical supplies to serve children in the Palestinian enclave, where health services have been devastated by 18 months of Israeli bombardment.

Pope Francis, who died last month, entrusted the initiative to the Catholic aid organisation Caritas Jerusalem in the months before his death, Vatican News said.