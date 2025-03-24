Japan launched a new command for its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) on Monday to better integrate its ground, maritime and air defences.

The revamp is aimed at ensuring smoother coordination with the US military at a time when tensions are running high over potential contingencies involving Taiwan, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, who has deep expertise in SDF joint operations, leads the SDF Joint Operations Command, which was established at the Defence Ministry with about 240 personnel.

The move is part of Japan's efforts to significantly strengthen its defence capabilities as China increases its assertiveness, particularly toward Taiwan, and North Korea continues its nuclear and missile buildup.

Previously, the top uniformed officer in the SDF — the chief of staff of the Joint Staff — was responsible for joint operations in which the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) operated in unison.

Concerns over US command