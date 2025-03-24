WORLD
2 min read
Japan establishes new military command to improve joint operations, strategy
Japan's Self-Defense Forces launched a new command to better integrate its defence capabilities and coordinate with the US amid increasing assertiveness from China and North Korea.
Japan establishes new military command to improve joint operations, strategy
新しい司令部は、地域の緊張の高まりの中で、米軍との調整を改善することを目的としています。/ 写真: ロイター / Reuters
March 24, 2025

Japan launched a new command for its Self-Defense Forces (SDF) on Monday to better integrate its ground, maritime and air defences.

The revamp is aimed at ensuring smoother coordination with the US military at a time when tensions are running high over potential contingencies involving Taiwan, Tokyo-based Kyodo News reported.

Gen. Kenichiro Nagumo, who has deep expertise in SDF joint operations, leads the SDF Joint Operations Command, which was established at the Defence Ministry with about 240 personnel.

The move is part of Japan's efforts to significantly strengthen its defence capabilities as China increases its assertiveness, particularly toward Taiwan, and North Korea continues its nuclear and missile buildup.

Previously, the top uniformed officer in the SDF — the chief of staff of the Joint Staff — was responsible for joint operations in which the Ground Self-Defense Force (GSDF), Maritime Self-Defense Force (MSDF) and Air Self-Defense Force (ASDF) operated in unison.

Concerns over US command

The revised structure will allow the chief of the Joint Staff to focus on supporting the defence minister, while the new joint headquarters will centrally command GSDF, MSDF and ASDF units across Japan to improve the effectiveness of joint operations and enable prompt responses and decision-making.

The head of the Joint Operations Command has been given broad authority in the new structure at times of contingencies ranging from force allocation to leading operations, including cross-domain activities that may also involve outer space and cyberspace.

While the US and Japan seek to modernise their decades-old alliance through upgraded command and control frameworks, concerns remain in Japan that closer alignment could lead the SDF to be placed under US military command in the event of an emergency.

Taiwan is viewed as a potential military flashpoint that could drag the US into conflict with China, a situation that would pose serious security challenges for Japan, according to Kyodo News.

SOURCE:Anadolu Agency
