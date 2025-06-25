Zohran Mamdani, a 33-year-old democratic socialist, is leading New York's Democratic primary, and if elected, he would become the city's first Muslim mayor.

His main contender, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, has already conceded, saying, "Tonight is his night. He deserved it. He won."



Most pundits expected the mayoral primary to be decided by a ranked-choice count after initially no candidate appeared to secure a majority.



"We’re incredibly grateful for the voters across all five boroughs who, inspired by our vision for a better, affordable future, showed up in record numbers to make their voices heard,” said Elle Bisgaard-Church, Mamdani's campaign manager.

Mamdani, the 33-year-old Queens Assemblyman — previously little known — has stunned the political establishment with a surge fueled by viral outreach and youth-driven progressivism.



Mamdani's performance is already making waves far beyond the five boroughs, thrusting his bold platform and unapologetically left stance into the national conversation.